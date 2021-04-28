Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE TV opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

