Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 304,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,775,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1,105.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.16.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

