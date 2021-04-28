Grove Bank & Trust Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

RS stock opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.