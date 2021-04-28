Grove Bank & Trust Sells 385 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $183.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

