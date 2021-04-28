Grove Bank & Trust Sells 197 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

