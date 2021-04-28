Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $861.38 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $762.96 and a 200-day moving average of $760.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

