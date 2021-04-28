Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 315 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,716,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.95.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $413.55 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

