Grove Bank & Trust Invests $150,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

