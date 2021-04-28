Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stake Lessened by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 610,333 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 63,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $65,137,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

