Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GRID)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GRID opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.45. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 96.49 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.24 ($1.56).

