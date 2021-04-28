Greif (NYSE:GEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.51

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 111919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Greif by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Greif by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Greif by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

