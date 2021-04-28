Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Has $39.92 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 55.5% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $620.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The company has a market capitalization of $386.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.84 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

