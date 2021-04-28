Great Panther Mining (GPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. On average, analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.75. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research firms recently commented on GPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.63.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

