Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTN opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

