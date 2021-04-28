Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.