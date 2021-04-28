Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,186.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,186 ($15.50) and last traded at GBX 1,155 ($15.09), with a volume of 83112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,088 ($14.21).

GFTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital raised their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 905 ($11.82).

The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,045.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 912.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

