Graft Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $606,589.65 and $1,754.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graft has traded up 85.9% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.84 or 0.00767116 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004175 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

