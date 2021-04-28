Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Five Below stock opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

