GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 477 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $16,850,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,455.50. 929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,394.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,231.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $982.30 and a 12-month high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,423.23.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

