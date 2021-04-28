Golem (GLM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.80 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $443.42 million and $10.80 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.33 or 0.00869088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00097277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.24 or 0.08006890 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

