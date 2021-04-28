Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of GDEN opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

