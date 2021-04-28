Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gold Fields by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gold Fields by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

