Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,346. Glucose Health has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

