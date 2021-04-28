Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $14.01. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 267,982 shares trading hands.

GSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

