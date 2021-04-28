Global Partners LP (GLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 236.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 258.8%.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. Global Partners has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

