Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.95

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 166480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $754.38 million, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 59.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

