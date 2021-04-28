Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of GVDBF stock remained flat at $$4,250.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,962.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,035.06. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $3,291.04 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

