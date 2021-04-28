Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $64.67 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after buying an additional 1,421,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.