Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.37

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNGBY. DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getinge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

Getinge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

