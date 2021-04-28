Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRXM remained flat at $$0.06 on Wednesday. 2,542,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,098. Gene Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Gene Biotherapeutics alerts:

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.