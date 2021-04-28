Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of GNK opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,630,957 shares of company stock valued at $48,877,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

