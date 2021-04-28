Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $596.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,630,957 shares of company stock worth $48,877,620. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.