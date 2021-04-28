Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $127.73 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $127.73 million and $10.09 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00067341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.00818434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08117012 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

