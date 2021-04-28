GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.66

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,240 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEAGY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

