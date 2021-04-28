GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 69.9% This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 69.9% lower against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $139,708.11 and approximately $290.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.33 or 0.00467223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002558 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

