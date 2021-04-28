GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $13.00. GCM Grosvenor shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 228 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $12,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $12,528,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $55,833,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $10,219,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

