Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $862.77 million-$869.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $830.97 million.

Shares of NYSE:GTES remained flat at $$17.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

