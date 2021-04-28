Garrett Motion (GTXMQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

OTCMKTS GTXMQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

