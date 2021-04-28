Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

