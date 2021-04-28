Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

GAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Gaia stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Gaia has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $197.19 million, a PE ratio of -68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gaia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

