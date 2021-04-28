G Squared Ascend I (NYSE:GSQD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) shares rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 1,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 24,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

G Squared Ascend I Company Profile (NYSE:GSQD)

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.