G.Research Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to “Buy”

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

