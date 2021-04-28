FY2022 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Reduced by Analyst

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

AltaGas stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.26. The company had a trading volume of 108,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

