FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Boosted by DA Davidson

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report released on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,874,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

