FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Raised by Analyst

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $88.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

