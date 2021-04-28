FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) Lifted by Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

QIS opened at C$1.05 on Monday. Quorum Information Technologies has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.45 million and a PE ratio of -40.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.32 million during the quarter.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.