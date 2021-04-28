FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By KeyCorp

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $26.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.82 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $644.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $597.78 and a 200 day moving average of $508.89. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

