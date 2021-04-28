Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Function X has a market capitalization of $157.11 million and $2.42 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,694.61 or 0.99904213 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00041810 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010737 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138656 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002940 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.