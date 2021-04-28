FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce sales of $150.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.33 million to $150.68 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $179.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $731.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.49 million to $977.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $636.22 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $639.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 314,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

