FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

FSBW opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

